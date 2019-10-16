Kelman Lazarov Inc. Increases Holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

Kelman Lazarov Inc. increased its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) by 91.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 120,758 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 57,622 shares during the quarter. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF makes up approximately 3.0% of Kelman Lazarov Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Kelman Lazarov Inc.’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $6,109,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. raised its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 16,879,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $853,948,000 after purchasing an additional 111,823 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,570,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $484,170,000 after purchasing an additional 906,778 shares during the period. Edgehill Endowment Partners LLC raised its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Edgehill Endowment Partners LLC now owns 1,163,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,019,000 after purchasing an additional 6,613 shares during the period. Alesco Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Alesco Advisors LLC now owns 861,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,585,000 after purchasing an additional 9,259 shares during the period. Finally, Hamilton Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Hamilton Capital Management Inc. now owns 713,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,099,000 after purchasing an additional 18,548 shares during the period.

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $50.56. The company had a trading volume of 3,328 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,054,157. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 52 week low of $49.42 and a 52 week high of $50.77. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.41.

