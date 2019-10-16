Kelman Lazarov Inc. Has $212,000 Holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL)

Kelman Lazarov Inc. cut its holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,304 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Kelman Lazarov Inc.’s holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store were worth $212,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Meridian Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Enterprise Financial Services Corp boosted its stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 298.4% during the second quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 255 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store during the second quarter valued at about $74,000. Whitener Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 117.6% during the second quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. now owns 555 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 101.3% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 630 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. 84.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. BidaskClub raised Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $161.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. MKM Partners began coverage on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine upgraded Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price objective on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $171.22.

In other Cracker Barrel Old Country Store news, CEO Sandra B. Cochran sold 20,000 shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.04, for a total value of $3,280,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 153,828 shares in the company, valued at $25,233,945.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Sardar Biglari sold 68,630 shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.13, for a total value of $11,676,021.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 97,637 shares of company stock valued at $16,451,534. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CBRL traded up $0.74 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $155.10. 11,384 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 441,348. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. has a 52 week low of $150.43 and a 52 week high of $185.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a PE ratio of 16.74, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.60. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $162.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $165.48.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, September 17th. The restaurant operator reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $787.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $781.90 million. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a return on equity of 36.01% and a net margin of 7.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.19 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. will post 9.37 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 18th will be issued a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 17th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.35%. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s payout ratio is currently 56.09%.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc develops and operates the Cracker Barrel Old Country Store concept in the United States. Its Cracker Barrel stores consist of a restaurant with a gift shop. The company's restaurants serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner. Its gift shops offer various decorative and functional items, such as rocking chairs, holiday and seasonal gifts, toys, apparel, music CDs, cookware, and various other gift items, as well as pies, cornbread mixes, coffee, syrups, pancake mixes, candies, preserves, and other food items.

