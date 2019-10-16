Kellogg (NYSE:K) Shares Purchased by Boenning & Scattergood Inc.

Boenning & Scattergood Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K) by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,172 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 715 shares during the quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc.’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $590,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in K. Alpha Windward LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 7.1% in the second quarter. Alpha Windward LLC now owns 2,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. 6 Meridian boosted its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 2.7% in the second quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 8,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 2.3% in the second quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 9,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 39.4% in the second quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, World Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 1.4% in the second quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 17,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $958,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.49% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of Kellogg stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.28, for a total transaction of $5,628,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 600,000 shares of company stock valued at $37,037,000 over the last three months. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on K shares. Canaccord Genuity restated an “average” rating on shares of Kellogg in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Kellogg from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Buckingham Research upped their price target on shares of Kellogg from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Kellogg from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $60.00 price target on shares of Kellogg and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.33.

NYSE:K opened at $61.93 on Wednesday. Kellogg has a 1 year low of $51.34 and a 1 year high of $72.98. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.16 billion, a PE ratio of 14.30, a PEG ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 0.53.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.41 billion. Kellogg had a net margin of 6.28% and a return on equity of 41.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.14 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Kellogg will post 3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The company operates through U.S. Snacks, U.S. Morning Foods, U.S. Specialty Channels, North America Other, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Pacific segments. Its principal products include crackers, cookies, crisps and other savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, fruit-flavored snacks, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

