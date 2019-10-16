Keane Group (NYSE:FRAC) Sets New 52-Week Low at $4.69

Keane Group Inc (NYSE:FRAC)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $4.69 and last traded at $4.72, with a volume of 61019 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.21.

FRAC has been the topic of a number of research reports. R. F. Lafferty cut Keane Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on Keane Group from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. ValuEngine upgraded Keane Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Keane Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.75 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Citigroup cut Keane Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Keane Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.47.

The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $5.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $546.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 1.38.

Keane Group (NYSE:FRAC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $427.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $413.63 million. Keane Group had a return on equity of 7.21% and a net margin of 0.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Keane Group Inc will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FRAC. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Keane Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in Keane Group by 266.9% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 11,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 8,225 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new stake in Keane Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Bbva USA Bancshares Inc. increased its position in Keane Group by 22.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bbva USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 18,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in Keane Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.06% of the company’s stock.

Keane Group Company Profile (NYSE:FRAC)

Keane Group, Inc engages in the provision of hydraulic and engineered related solutions. It provides horizontal and vertical fracturing, wireline perforation and logging & engineered, as well as other value-added services. The company operates through two segments: Completion, and Other Services. The Completion Services segment refers to the hydraulic fracturing and wireline divisions.

