Karpus Management Inc. Trims Position in Nuveen Intermediate Duration Qlty Mun FD (NYSE:NIQ)

Karpus Management Inc. lessened its stake in Nuveen Intermediate Duration Qlty Mun FD (NYSE:NIQ) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 444,635 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,714 shares during the period. Karpus Management Inc.’s holdings in Nuveen Intermediate Duration Qlty Mun FD were worth $6,078,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Nuveen Intermediate Duration Qlty Mun FD in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Nuveen Intermediate Duration Qlty Mun FD in the 2nd quarter worth about $109,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. increased its stake in Nuveen Intermediate Duration Qlty Mun FD by 34.0% in the 2nd quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 19,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 4,878 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Nuveen Intermediate Duration Qlty Mun FD by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 49,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $654,000 after buying an additional 1,677 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Nuveen Intermediate Duration Qlty Mun FD by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 55,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $744,000 after buying an additional 3,083 shares during the period.

NIQ stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $13.63. Nuveen Intermediate Duration Qlty Mun FD has a 12 month low of $11.88 and a 12 month high of $13.89. The company’s 50 day moving average is $13.67 and its 200 day moving average is $13.38.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be paid a $0.032 dividend. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 11th.

About Nuveen Intermediate Duration Qlty Mun FD

Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests into public fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies that are operating across diversified sectors.

