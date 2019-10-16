Karpus Management Inc. Sells 490,243 Shares of BlackRock Insured Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:BYM)

Karpus Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of BlackRock Insured Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:BYM) by 30.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,103,541 shares of the company’s stock after selling 490,243 shares during the quarter. Karpus Management Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock Insured Municipal Income Trust were worth $15,615,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in BlackRock Insured Municipal Income Trust by 9.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,167,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,827,000 after buying an additional 189,860 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in BlackRock Insured Municipal Income Trust by 19.0% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 371,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,115,000 after buying an additional 59,394 shares in the last quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock Insured Municipal Income Trust during the second quarter worth $3,586,000. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in BlackRock Insured Municipal Income Trust by 69.9% during the second quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. now owns 137,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,897,000 after buying an additional 56,770 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in BlackRock Insured Municipal Income Trust by 6.4% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 126,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,735,000 after buying an additional 7,608 shares in the last quarter.

BlackRock Insured Municipal Income Trust stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.00. 432 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 53,720. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.06 and its 200 day moving average is $13.77. BlackRock Insured Municipal Income Trust has a 52 week low of $12.16 and a 52 week high of $14.29.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.048 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 11th. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.11%.

BlackRock Insured Municipal Income Trust Company Profile

BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes, including the alternative minimum tax.

