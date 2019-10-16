Karpus Management Inc. Has $9.02 Million Position in BlackRock Core Bond Trust (NYSE:BHK)

Karpus Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of BlackRock Core Bond Trust (NYSE:BHK) by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 623,867 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 117,724 shares during the period. Karpus Management Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock Core Bond Trust were worth $9,015,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Core Bond Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Core Bond Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in BlackRock Core Bond Trust by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,880 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV raised its holdings in BlackRock Core Bond Trust by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 12,623 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in BlackRock Core Bond Trust by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 29,399 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $414,000 after purchasing an additional 2,061 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE BHK traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 600 shares, compared to its average volume of 126,693. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.97. BlackRock Core Bond Trust has a twelve month low of $12.08 and a twelve month high of $14.72.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be paid a $0.068 dividend. This is a boost from BlackRock Core Bond Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.71%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 11th.

BlackRock Core Bond Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade quality bonds, including corporate bonds, government and agency securities, and mortgage-related securities.

