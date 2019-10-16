Karpus Management Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in AllianceBernstein Natnl Muncpl Incm Fnd. (NYSE:AFB)

Karpus Management Inc. decreased its position in AllianceBernstein Natnl Muncpl Incm Fnd. (NYSE:AFB) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 240,291 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the quarter. Karpus Management Inc.’s holdings in AllianceBernstein Natnl Muncpl Incm Fnd. were worth $3,311,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of AllianceBernstein Natnl Muncpl Incm Fnd. in the second quarter valued at about $56,000. CFO4Life Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of AllianceBernstein Natnl Muncpl Incm Fnd. during the second quarter valued at about $173,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of AllianceBernstein Natnl Muncpl Incm Fnd. by 23.4% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,567 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $317,000 after buying an additional 4,464 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in shares of AllianceBernstein Natnl Muncpl Incm Fnd. by 9.9% during the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 29,446 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $396,000 after buying an additional 2,657 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of AllianceBernstein Natnl Muncpl Incm Fnd. by 2.6% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 43,063 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $580,000 after buying an additional 1,072 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE AFB traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $13.54. 300 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 58,150. AllianceBernstein Natnl Muncpl Incm Fnd. has a 12-month low of $11.78 and a 12-month high of $14.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.40.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 18th. Investors of record on Friday, October 4th will be given a dividend of $0.046 per share. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 3rd.

About AllianceBernstein Natnl Muncpl Incm Fnd.

AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by AllianceBernstein L.P. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment-grade municipal securities which pay interest that is exempt from federal income tax.

