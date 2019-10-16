Karpus Management Inc. Buys 358,937 Shares of Blackrock Muniholdings New York Qulty Fd (NYSE:MHN)

Karpus Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Blackrock Muniholdings New York Qulty Fd (NYSE:MHN) by 18.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,278,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 358,937 shares during the quarter. Blackrock Muniholdings New York Qulty Fd comprises 1.2% of Karpus Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Karpus Management Inc. owned 7.32% of Blackrock Muniholdings New York Qulty Fd worth $31,015,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. FTB Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Blackrock Muniholdings New York Qulty Fd in the second quarter worth approximately $95,000. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Blackrock Muniholdings New York Qulty Fd by 3.1% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 26,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in Blackrock Muniholdings New York Qulty Fd by 39.3% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 35,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $465,000 after purchasing an additional 9,950 shares in the last quarter. Family Management Corp increased its holdings in Blackrock Muniholdings New York Qulty Fd by 103.2% in the second quarter. Family Management Corp now owns 57,153 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $752,000 after purchasing an additional 29,025 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its holdings in Blackrock Muniholdings New York Qulty Fd by 7.6% in the second quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 99,285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,307,000 after purchasing an additional 6,986 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MHN traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $13.56. 200 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,385. Blackrock Muniholdings New York Qulty Fd has a one year low of $11.63 and a one year high of $13.92. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.33.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th were issued a dividend of $0.0445 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.9%.

BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in investment grade New York municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and New York State and New York City personal income taxes.

