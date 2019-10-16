Jumia Technologies (NYSE:JMIA) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Jumia Technologies (NYSE:JMIA) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Jumia Technologies AG provides e-commerce services. The Company offers products, which includes dresses, leggings, skirts, polo shirts, belts, watches, sunglasses, health products, beauty products and a range of products for children, among others. Jumia Technologies AG is based in Berlin, Germany. “

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on JMIA. Stifel Nicolaus set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Jumia Technologies and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. ValuEngine cut shares of Jumia Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Jumia Technologies from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James reissued an outperform rating and set a $23.00 price objective (down previously from $36.00) on shares of Jumia Technologies in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Jumia Technologies from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $30.00.

Shares of Jumia Technologies stock opened at $6.78 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $510.24 million and a P/E ratio of -1.69. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.30 and a current ratio of 3.42. Jumia Technologies has a 1-year low of $5.92 and a 1-year high of $49.77.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CenterStar Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Jumia Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. bought a new position in Jumia Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $68,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Jumia Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $151,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. bought a new position in Jumia Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $175,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in Jumia Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $370,000. 18.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Jumia Technologies Company Profile

Jumia Technologies AG operates an e-commerce platform in Africa. The company's platform consists of marketplace, which connects sellers with consumers; logistics service that enables the shipment and delivery of packages from sellers to consumers; and payment service, which facilitates transactions to participants active on the company's platform in selected markets.

