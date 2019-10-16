JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reaffirms Underweight Rating for HSBC (LON:HSBA)

HSBC (LON:HSBA)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating reiterated by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a note issued to investors on Monday, Digital Look reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on HSBA. Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on shares of HSBC from GBX 540 ($7.06) to GBX 520 ($6.79) and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 6th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 633 ($8.27) target price on shares of HSBC in a report on Monday, August 5th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of HSBC in a report on Friday, September 13th. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 580 ($7.58) target price on shares of HSBC and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 680 ($8.89) price objective on shares of HSBC and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 647.27 ($8.46).

Shares of HSBA stock opened at GBX 602.50 ($7.87) on Monday. HSBC has a 12 month low of GBX 6.30 ($0.08) and a 12 month high of GBX 687.70 ($8.99). The stock has a market cap of $122.76 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.72. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 606.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 639.64.

In other news, insider Marc Moses acquired 21,465 shares of HSBC stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 586 ($7.66) per share, with a total value of £125,784.90 ($164,360.25).

About HSBC

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial products and services. The company operates through Retail Banking and Wealth Management, Commercial Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Global Private Banking segments. The Retail Banking and Wealth Management segment offers personal banking products and services, mortgages and loans, credit cards, insurance and investment products, savings products, international services, and wealth solutions and financial planning services, as well as telephone, Internet, and mobile banking services.

