JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Price Target Increased to $124.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) had its price target increased by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $122.00 to $124.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 3.20% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also commented on JPM. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $125.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $117.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co set a $125.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Deutsche Bank reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Finally, DZ Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $120.94.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

Shares of NYSE JPM traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $120.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,526,642 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,265,596. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1-year low of $91.11 and a 1-year high of $121.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $114.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $111.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $371.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.20.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $2.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.23. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 24.73% and a return on equity of 14.40%. The business had revenue of $29.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.34 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 9.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Mellody L. Hobson purchased 18,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $109.91 per share, for a total transaction of $2,000,362.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $857,737.64. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Peter Scher sold 10,816 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $1,243,840.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Personal Wealth Partners acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. MRA Associates USA LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Titan Capital Management LLC CA acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 2nd quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 126.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.94% of the company’s stock.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

Further Reading: What is Call Option Volume?

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.