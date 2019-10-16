JPMN ELEC/PAR VTG FPD 0.00001 (LON:JPEC) Shares Up 0.2%

JPMN ELEC/PAR VTG FPD 0.00001 (LON:JPEC)’s share price shot up 0.2% on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 105 ($1.37) and last traded at GBX 102.50 ($1.34), 396 shares traded hands during trading. The stock had previously closed at GBX 102.34 ($1.34).

The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 94.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 67.49.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were issued a dividend of GBX 0.40 ($0.01) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.39%. This is an increase from JPMN ELEC/PAR VTG FPD 0.00001’s previous dividend of $0.35.

JPMorgan Elect plc ­- Managed Cash is an open ended fixed income fund of funds launched and managed by JPMorgan Funds Limited. The fund is co-managed by JPMorgan Asset Management (UK) Limited. It invests in funds that invest in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in liquidity funds, short dated AAA- rated UK government securities, and G7 government securities hedged into sterling.

