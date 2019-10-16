Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC Sells 2,413 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:RYE)

Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC decreased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:RYE) by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,291 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,413 shares during the quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC owned about 0.57% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF worth $723,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bell Rock Capital LLC boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF by 31.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bell Rock Capital LLC now owns 5,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 1,306 shares during the last quarter. Asset Planning Services Ltd. boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Planning Services Ltd. now owns 18,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $891,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,000 after acquiring an additional 1,308 shares during the last quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $254,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF by 106.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 46,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,256,000 after acquiring an additional 23,968 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF stock traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $43.26. 8,000 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 49,989. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.94. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF has a 52 week low of $39.89 and a 52 week high of $60.32.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 24th were paid a dividend of $0.2674 per share. This represents a yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 23rd.

Recommended Story: What is Green Investing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RYE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:RYE).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.