Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Equipment & Services ETF (NYSEARCA:XES)

Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Equipment & Services ETF (NYSEARCA:XES) by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,067 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,342 shares during the quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC owned 0.17% of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Equipment & Services ETF worth $232,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. DRW Securities LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Equipment & Services ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $98,000. AXA lifted its position in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Equipment & Services ETF by 30.7% during the 2nd quarter. AXA now owns 13,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Nwam LLC lifted its position in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Equipment & Services ETF by 41.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 20,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after acquiring an additional 6,072 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its position in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Equipment & Services ETF by 36.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 40,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after acquiring an additional 10,883 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Equipment & Services ETF by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 53,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $514,000 after acquiring an additional 8,224 shares during the period.

XES traded up $0.08 on Wednesday, reaching $7.08. 413,335 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,422,319. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.09. SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Equipment & Services ETF has a fifty-two week low of $6.55 and a fifty-two week high of $16.40.

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 24th were given a dividend of $0.0229 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 23rd. This represents a yield of 1.2%.

SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Equipment & Services ETF Profile

SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Equipment & Services ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P Oil & Gas Equipment & Services Select Industry Index. The S&P Oil & Gas Equipment & Services Select Industry Index represents the oil and gas equipment and services sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index.

