Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc (NYSE:BXMT)

Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC lifted its stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc (NYSE:BXMT) by 48.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,605 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,180 shares during the period. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC’s holdings in Blackstone Mortgage Trust were worth $129,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Advisors Inc. OK boosted its holdings in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 323.3% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 280,840 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,992,000 after acquiring an additional 214,489 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 17,264 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $614,000 after acquiring an additional 2,704 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 14,392 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $512,000 after acquiring an additional 1,982 shares during the period. Stephens Group Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 24.3% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Group Asset Management LLC now owns 25,575 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $910,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 284,869 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,136,000 after acquiring an additional 38,415 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Blackstone Mortgage Trust alerts:

In other Blackstone Mortgage Trust news, EVP Douglas N. Armer sold 801 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.44, for a total value of $28,387.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 69,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,479,488.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Anthony F. Marone, Jr. sold 749 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.42, for a total value of $26,529.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 28,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,015,101.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,240 shares of company stock valued at $114,739 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. ValuEngine cut Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.25.

BXMT traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $35.96. 13,649 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 797,682. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $35.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.56. Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc has a 52-week low of $30.84 and a 52-week high of $36.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.82 billion, a PE ratio of 13.54, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.52.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.01. Blackstone Mortgage Trust had a return on equity of 9.06% and a net margin of 46.31%. The business had revenue of $106.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.55 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.83 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc will post 2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th were issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 27th. Blackstone Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 93.58%.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Profile

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates senior loans collateralized by properties in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company operates as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to U.S. federal income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders.

Featured Story: How does inflation affect different investments?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BXMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc (NYSE:BXMT).

Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone Mortgage Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone Mortgage Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.