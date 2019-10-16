Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC Grows Stake in CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW (NYSE:CIM)

Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC grew its stake in CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW (NYSE:CIM) by 5.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 19,058 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC’s holdings in CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW were worth $373,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,509,398 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $330,402,000 after acquiring an additional 182,507 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW by 22.9% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,704,310 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $69,900,000 after acquiring an additional 689,440 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,729,107 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,629,000 after acquiring an additional 8,492 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,468,559 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,521,000 after acquiring an additional 3,947 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,150,050 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $21,552,000 after purchasing an additional 52,022 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $20.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,545 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,617,936. The company has a quick ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. The company has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.57 and a beta of 0.58. CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW has a 1-year low of $16.88 and a 1-year high of $20.54. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.19.

CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW (NYSE:CIM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $141.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.07 million. CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW had a return on equity of 12.51% and a net margin of 16.96%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.59 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 26th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.00%. CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW’s payout ratio is 85.47%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group cut CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.50 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW Company Profile

Chimera Investment Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. The company, through its subsidiaries, invests in a portfolio of mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans, agency and non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities, agency mortgage-backed securities secured by pools of commercial mortgage loans, commercial mortgage loans, and other real estate related securities.

