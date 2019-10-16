Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC Acquires 1,575 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:RYU)

Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:RYU) by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,943 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,575 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF makes up 1.4% of Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF were worth $1,380,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. BB&T Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $203,000. First National Corp MA ADV grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 2,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Planning Directions Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF by 21.2% in the 2nd quarter. Planning Directions Inc. now owns 2,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $263,000.

Shares of RYU traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $103.78. The stock had a trading volume of 310 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,693. The company’s fifty day moving average is $104.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.00. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF has a 52 week low of $85.12 and a 52 week high of $107.44.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 24th were issued a $0.6853 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 23rd.

