Jones Soda Co. ( USA ) (OTCMKTS:JSDA) Stock Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.48

Jones Soda Co. ( USA ) (OTCMKTS:JSDA) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.48 and traded as high as $0.43. Jones Soda Co. ( USA ) shares last traded at $0.43, with a volume of 24,000 shares.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.48 and its 200-day moving average is $0.59.

Jones Soda Co. ( USA ) (OTCMKTS:JSDA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.49 million for the quarter.

Jones Soda Co, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, markets, and distributes beverages primarily in the United States and Canada. It provides Jones Soda, a premium carbonated soft drink; Lemoncocco, a premium non-carbonated beverage; and co-brand and private label products. It also offers fountain products, including cane sugar cola and sugar free cola, as well as cane sugar sweetened ginger ale, orange and cream, root beer, and lemon lime.

