Jolley Asset Management LLC Grows Position in Carnival Corp (NYSE:CCL)

Jolley Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Carnival Corp (NYSE:CCL) by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 98,610 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,181 shares during the period. Carnival makes up 2.8% of Jolley Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Jolley Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Carnival were worth $4,310,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Carnival by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,480,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,418,882,000 after buying an additional 240,301 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Carnival by 22.0% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 21,734,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,011,721,000 after buying an additional 3,925,980 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Carnival by 12,460.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,311,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,716,000 after buying an additional 4,277,507 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Carnival by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,868,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,074,000 after buying an additional 317,499 shares in the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. raised its holdings in shares of Carnival by 34.4% during the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 2,960,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,998,000 after buying an additional 757,188 shares in the last quarter. 75.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank set a $46.00 price objective on Carnival and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Barclays set a $47.00 price objective on Carnival and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Carnival from $62.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 27th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Carnival from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Wedbush decreased their price objective on Carnival from $50.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.40.

In other news, Director Sir Jonathon Band sold 5,000 shares of Carnival stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.83, for a total value of $204,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . 24.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Carnival stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $42.48. The company had a trading volume of 1,218,633 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,283,842. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $44.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.58. The firm has a market cap of $21.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.11. Carnival Corp has a 12-month low of $39.92 and a 12-month high of $62.52.

Carnival (NYSE:CCL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 26th. The company reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $6.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.18 billion. Carnival had a return on equity of 12.67% and a net margin of 14.93%. As a group, research analysts expect that Carnival Corp will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 22nd will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 21st. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.71%. Carnival’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.95%.

Carnival Corporation operates as a leisure travel company in North America, Australia, Europe, and Asia. It operates in four segments: North America and Australia Cruise Operations, Europe and Asia Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Other. The company operates cruises under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa, AIDA, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names.

