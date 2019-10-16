Jolley Asset Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Sony Corp (NYSE:SNE)

Jolley Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Sony Corp (NYSE:SNE) by 1.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 89,607 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,719 shares during the quarter. Sony makes up approximately 3.4% of Jolley Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Jolley Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Sony were worth $5,298,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in Sony during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Sony in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sony by 63.9% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sony by 32.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Sony in the 2nd quarter valued at about $131,000. 8.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE SNE traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $58.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,831 shares, compared to its average volume of 885,905. The stock has a market cap of $73.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Sony Corp has a one year low of $41.91 and a one year high of $60.74. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.01.

Sony (NYSE:SNE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $17.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.21 billion. Sony had a net margin of 9.70% and a return on equity of 19.21%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Sony Corp will post 3.73 EPS for the current year.

Sony Company Profile

Sony Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers network services related to games, videos, and music contents; and home and portable game consoles, packaged software, and peripheral devices, as well as broadcast/professional, integrated circuit card technology, and medical and imaging device solutions.

