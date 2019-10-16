Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC Trims Position in LendingClub Corp (NYSE:LC)

Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC lessened its stake in LendingClub Corp (NYSE:LC) by 78.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,811 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 134,667 shares during the period. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC’s holdings in LendingClub were worth $481,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Aperio Group LLC bought a new position in LendingClub during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in LendingClub during the 2nd quarter worth about $54,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in LendingClub during the 2nd quarter worth about $66,000. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in LendingClub by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 23,470 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 1,930 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in LendingClub by 217.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 39,992 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $656,000 after acquiring an additional 27,413 shares in the last quarter.

Several research analysts have issued reports on LC shares. Maxim Group set a $23.00 target price on shares of LendingClub and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of LendingClub from $23.75 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 12th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of LendingClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. BTIG Research lowered their price target on shares of LendingClub from $30.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of LendingClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.00.

Shares of NYSE:LC traded up $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.18. The stock had a trading volume of 345 shares, compared to its average volume of 633,862. LendingClub Corp has a one year low of $10.89 and a one year high of $19.17. The company has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.71 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 7.06, a quick ratio of 5.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.49.

LendingClub (NYSE:LC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The credit services provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.09. LendingClub had a negative net margin of 9.14% and a negative return on equity of 2.67%. The business had revenue of $190.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $192.04 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.03 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that LendingClub Corp will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, President Steven Allocca bought 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.92 per share, for a total transaction of $194,880.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Valerie Kay sold 10,000 shares of LendingClub stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.53, for a total transaction of $245,300.00. Insiders sold a total of 28,563 shares of company stock worth $510,603 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

LendingClub Corporation operates an online lending marketplace platform that connects borrowers and investors in the United States. The company's marketplace facilitates various types of loan products for consumers and small businesses, including unsecured personal loans, unsecured education and patient installment loans, auto refinance loans, and small business loans.

