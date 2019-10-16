Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC Sells 916 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY)

Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC decreased its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) by 6.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,828 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 916 shares during the period. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $651,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 555.7% during the 3rd quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 636 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. raised its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 101.2% in the third quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. now owns 650 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 119.6% in the second quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 918 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. HMS Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the second quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 251.1% in the second quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 3,511 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 2,511 shares during the last quarter. 80.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BMY traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $51.91. 817,450 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,084,974. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 3.75 and a current ratio of 3.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $49.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.13. Bristol-Myers Squibb Co has a 1 year low of $42.48 and a 1 year high of $59.28. The stock has a market cap of $84.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.72.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.12. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 26.14% and a return on equity of 47.63%. The firm had revenue of $6.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.01 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb Co will post 4.29 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 3rd. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.16%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is 41.21%.

BMY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $62.00 target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. ValuEngine raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.81.

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, Director Robert J. Bertolini bought 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $44.72 per share, for a total transaction of $491,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $509,673.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers drugs in oncology, immunoscience, cardiovascular, and fibrotic diseases. The company's products include Opdivo, a biological product for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia, a biological product for adult patients with moderately to severely active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in certain pediatric patients with moderately to severely active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

