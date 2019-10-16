Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC Sells 573 Shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,293 shares of the company’s stock after selling 573 shares during the quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC’s holdings in Diageo were worth $1,029,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DEO. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Diageo by 161.9% during the third quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,334,000 after purchasing an additional 5,044 shares in the last quarter. Stony Point Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Diageo by 12.7% during the third quarter. Stony Point Wealth Management Inc. now owns 9,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,534,000 after purchasing an additional 1,059 shares in the last quarter. Sabal Trust CO lifted its holdings in Diageo by 0.6% during the third quarter. Sabal Trust CO now owns 122,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,055,000 after purchasing an additional 788 shares in the last quarter. Atwater Malick LLC lifted its holdings in Diageo by 3.6% during the third quarter. Atwater Malick LLC now owns 28,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,687,000 after purchasing an additional 989 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC lifted its holdings in Diageo by 18.8% during the third quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC now owns 20,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,413,000 after purchasing an additional 3,315 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Diageo alerts:

Shares of DEO stock traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $162.03. The company had a trading volume of 58,345 shares, compared to its average volume of 400,585. Diageo plc has a 52-week low of $134.42 and a 52-week high of $176.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $165.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $167.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The company has a market capitalization of $105.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.45.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th were issued a $2.111 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 8th. This is an increase from Diageo’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.19. Diageo’s payout ratio is 61.63%.

Several research firms have recently commented on DEO. Societe Generale downgraded shares of Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded shares of Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Diageo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Diageo from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Diageo currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $178.00.

Diageo Profile

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages worldwide. The company offers a collection of brands across spirits, beer, cider, and wine categories. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, J&B, Buchanan's and Windsor whiskies, Smirnoff, Cîroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Bundaberg, McDowell's No.

Featured Article: Why is insider trading harmful?

Receive News & Ratings for Diageo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diageo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.