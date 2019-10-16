Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC Sells 1,434 Shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 54,354 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,434 shares during the quarter. iShares Select Dividend ETF makes up approximately 0.8% of Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $5,541,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DVY. Certified Advisory Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 13,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,309,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Clarus Wealth Advisors raised its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 132.4% during the 2nd quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors now owns 4,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,000 after acquiring an additional 2,401 shares during the period. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,711,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 27.2% during the 2nd quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 748 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 36.4% during the 1st quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $910,000 after acquiring an additional 2,473 shares during the period.

NASDAQ DVY traded up $0.22 on Wednesday, reaching $101.22. 536 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 598,409. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a one year low of $84.62 and a one year high of $103.78. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $100.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $99.25.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were paid a dividend of $0.9558 per share. This represents a yield of 3.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 24th.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

