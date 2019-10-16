Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC Lowers Stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC lessened its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 7.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,478 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 5,696 shares during the period. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $2,424,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PFE. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the first quarter worth about $386,000. GYL Financial Synergies LLC grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 105.3% during the first quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC now owns 22,987 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $976,000 after acquiring an additional 11,788 shares during the last quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the first quarter worth about $201,000. Redwood Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the first quarter worth about $268,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 779.1% during the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 66,644 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,830,000 after acquiring an additional 59,063 shares during the last quarter. 71.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pfizer stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $36.60. The company had a trading volume of 1,242,601 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,777,486. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Pfizer Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.97 and a 12-month high of $46.47. The company’s fifty day moving average is $36.09 and its 200-day moving average is $39.82. The company has a market capitalization of $199.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.66.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.05. Pfizer had a return on equity of 28.10% and a net margin of 23.58%. The business had revenue of $13.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 8th will be given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 7th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.93%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.00%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PFE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Pfizer from $37.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America lowered Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Monday, August 12th. ValuEngine upgraded Pfizer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Pfizer from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.20.

In other Pfizer news, major shareholder Pfizer Inc bought 50,000 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $18.00 per share, with a total value of $900,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Scott Gottlieb bought 3,000 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $34.72 per share, with a total value of $104,160.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at $104,160. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

