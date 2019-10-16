Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC Lowers Stake in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM)

Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC lowered its position in shares of 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,751 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 686 shares during the period. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $1,439,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Kempen Capital Management N.V. purchased a new position in shares of 3M in the second quarter worth $25,000. Atwater Malick LLC purchased a new position in shares of 3M in the third quarter worth $30,000. Weaver Consulting Group purchased a new position in shares of 3M in the first quarter worth $32,000. Arcus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of 3M in the second quarter worth $35,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of 3M in the second quarter worth $37,000. 66.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MMM traded down $0.41 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $162.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 211,763 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,882,862. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $161.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $174.72. 3M Co has a 12 month low of $150.58 and a 12 month high of $219.75. The stock has a market cap of $90.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.16. 3M had a net margin of 15.27% and a return on equity of 55.05%. The company had revenue of $8.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.59 earnings per share. 3M’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that 3M Co will post 9.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider John Patrick Banovetz sold 1,040 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.40, for a total value of $177,216.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,974 shares in the company, valued at $1,017,969.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

MMM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of 3M from $201.00 to $182.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 12th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of 3M from $197.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada set a $179.00 target price on shares of 3M and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of 3M from $193.00 to $185.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of 3M from $162.00 to $158.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $179.54.

3M Company operates as a technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes, abrasives, adhesives, ceramics, sealants, specialty materials, purification products, closure systems, acoustic systems products, automotive components, abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

