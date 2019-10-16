Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC Lowers Stake in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM)

Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC lowered its position in shares of 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,751 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 686 shares during the period. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $1,439,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Kempen Capital Management N.V. purchased a new position in shares of 3M in the second quarter worth $25,000. Atwater Malick LLC purchased a new position in shares of 3M in the third quarter worth $30,000. Weaver Consulting Group purchased a new position in shares of 3M in the first quarter worth $32,000. Arcus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of 3M in the second quarter worth $35,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of 3M in the second quarter worth $37,000. 66.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
MMM traded down $0.41 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $162.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 211,763 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,882,862. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $161.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $174.72. 3M Co has a 12 month low of $150.58 and a 12 month high of $219.75. The stock has a market cap of $90.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53.
In related news, insider John Patrick Banovetz sold 1,040 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.40, for a total value of $177,216.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,974 shares in the company, valued at $1,017,969.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.
MMM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of 3M from $201.00 to $182.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 12th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of 3M from $197.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada set a $179.00 target price on shares of 3M and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of 3M from $193.00 to $185.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of 3M from $162.00 to $158.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $179.54.
3M Company Profile
3M Company operates as a technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes, abrasives, adhesives, ceramics, sealants, specialty materials, purification products, closure systems, acoustic systems products, automotive components, abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.
Recommended Story: Put Option
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 3M Co (NYSE:MMM).
Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.