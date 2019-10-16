JKX Oil and Gas (LON:JKX) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $41.83

JKX Oil and Gas PLC (LON:JKX)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $41.83 and traded as high as $28.95. JKX Oil and Gas shares last traded at $28.90, with a volume of 63,807 shares traded.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 30.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 41.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.63 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.21.

JKX Oil and Gas Company Profile (LON:JKX)

JKX Oil & Gas plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, appraisal, development, and production of oil and gas reserves. The company holds interests in various properties located in Ukraine, Russia, and Hungary. It has total reserves of approximately 93.9 million barrels of oil equivalent.

