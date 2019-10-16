Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp’s Q3 2019 Earnings (NYSE:WAB)

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp (NYSE:WAB) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q3 2019 EPS estimates for Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in a research report issued on Friday, October 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Boroditsky now expects that the transportation company will earn $0.99 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.01. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’ Q4 2019 earnings at $1.00 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $4.10 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $0.89 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.96 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.02 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $1.07 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.16 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.13 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $4.55 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $5.33 EPS.

Get Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies alerts:

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup set a $84.00 price target on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $84.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price target on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Wellington Shields downgraded Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Buckingham Research lifted their price target on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.40.

Shares of WAB opened at $67.78 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $12.61 billion, a PE ratio of 17.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies has a one year low of $61.00 and a one year high of $101.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $69.60 and a 200-day moving average of $70.64.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The transportation company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.24 billion. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies had a return on equity of 8.34% and a net margin of 3.68%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 101.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.96 EPS.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Coastal Capital Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 72.4% during the 2nd quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 393 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 47.5% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 950 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 32.5% during the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,464 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. 92.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies news, major shareholder Electric Co General sold 16,969,692 shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.33, for a total transaction of $1,193,478,438.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,048,515 shares in the company, valued at approximately $144,072,059.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 6.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Company Profile

Wabtec Corporation provides technology-based equipment, systems, and services for the freight rail and passenger transit vehicle industries worldwide. The company's Freight segment manufactures and services components for new and existing freight cars and locomotives; builds new switcher locomotives; rebuilds freight locomotives; supplies railway electronics, positive train control equipment, signal design, and engineering services; and provides related heat exchange and cooling systems.

Featured Article: Certificate of Deposit (CD)

Receive News & Ratings for Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.