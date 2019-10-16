Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Tencent Music Entertainment Group -‘s FY2019 Earnings (NYSE:TME)

Tencent Music Entertainment Group – (NYSE:TME) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group cut their FY2019 earnings estimates for shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a research report issued on Sunday, October 13th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst T. Chong now expects that the company will earn $0.33 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.34. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $16.90 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Tencent Music Entertainment Group’s FY2020 earnings at $0.44 EPS.

TME has been the topic of several other research reports. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. UBS Group upgraded Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Bank of America dropped their price target on Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $19.20 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Oppenheimer began coverage on Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a research note on Monday, July 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Finally, China Renaissance Securities upgraded Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Tencent Music Entertainment Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.29.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group stock opened at $13.37 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.83. The company has a market cap of $22.01 billion and a PE ratio of 66.85. Tencent Music Entertainment Group has a fifty-two week low of $11.81 and a fifty-two week high of $19.97.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $859.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $872.51 million.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $60,000. ELCO Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $150,000. Finally, Fortem Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $154,000. 9.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Tencent Music Entertainment Group

Tencent Music Entertainment Group operates an online music entertainment platform that provides online music and music-centric social entertainment services in China. It offers QQ Music, Kugou Music, and Kuwo Music that enable users to discover and listen to music in personalized ways; and WeSing, which enables users to have fun by singing and interacting with friends, sharing their singing performances with friends, and discovering songs that others have sung.

