Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Kroger Co’s Q3 2020 Earnings (NYSE:KR)

Kroger Co (NYSE:KR) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q3 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Kroger in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, October 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Mandeville now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.50 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.48. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Kroger’s FY2020 earnings at $2.20 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.78 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.55 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.58 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.36 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.53 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.68 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.99 EPS.

Kroger (NYSE:KR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 12th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $28.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.34 billion. Kroger had a net margin of 1.36% and a return on equity of 21.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.41 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on KR. Oppenheimer set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Kroger and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Morgan Stanley set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Kroger and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective (up from $24.00) on shares of Kroger in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Kroger from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Kroger from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.39.

Shares of KR opened at $24.31 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $19.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.52, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.76. Kroger has a fifty-two week low of $20.70 and a fifty-two week high of $31.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $24.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.85.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.33%.

In other Kroger news, COO Michael Joseph Donnelly sold 1,574 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.46, for a total transaction of $41,648.04. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 324,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,578,570.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Carin L. Fike sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.19, for a total transaction of $104,760.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 33,796 shares in the company, valued at $885,117.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 118,923 shares of company stock valued at $3,106,189 over the last quarter. 1.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Kroger during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new position in Kroger during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Kroger by 57.2% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period. Enterprise Financial Services Corp increased its position in Kroger by 151.6% during the 2nd quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 1,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,166 shares during the period. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its position in Kroger by 141.8% during the 2nd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 1,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120 shares during the period. 80.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Kroger

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates supermarkets, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouse stores. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

