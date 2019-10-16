Jefferies Financial Group Comments on DOMINOS PIZZA U/ADR’s FY2019 Earnings (OTCMKTS:DPUKY)

DOMINOS PIZZA U/ADR (OTCMKTS:DPUKY) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2019 earnings per share estimates for shares of DOMINOS PIZZA U/ADR in a report released on Wednesday, October 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Wheatcroft anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.37 for the year. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for DOMINOS PIZZA U/ADR’s FY2020 earnings at $0.39 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.42 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.44 EPS.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of DOMINOS PIZZA U/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th.

Shares of DPUKY stock opened at $6.57 on Monday. DOMINOS PIZZA U/ADR has a 52 week low of $5.34 and a 52 week high of $8.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.31.

DOMINOS PIZZA U/ADR Company Profile

Domino's Pizza Group plc owns, operates, and franchises Domino's Pizza stores in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, Switzerland, Germany, Iceland, Norway, and Sweden. It also leases properties; and leases store equipment to franchisees. The company operates 1,261 stores in the six European markets.

