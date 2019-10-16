Jefferies Financial Group Brokers Lower Earnings Estimates for CoreSite Realty Corp (NYSE:COR)

CoreSite Realty Corp (NYSE:COR) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q1 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of CoreSite Realty in a report issued on Monday, October 14th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Petersen now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $1.44 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.45. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for CoreSite Realty’s Q2 2020 earnings at $1.38 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $1.34 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.43 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $5.60 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $1.56 EPS and Q2 2021 earnings at $1.54 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered CoreSite Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James cut their price objective on CoreSite Realty from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $110.00 price objective on CoreSite Realty and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. ValuEngine lowered CoreSite Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Guggenheim set a $119.00 price objective on CoreSite Realty and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. CoreSite Realty has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.80.

Shares of CoreSite Realty stock opened at $117.26 on Tuesday. CoreSite Realty has a twelve month low of $82.64 and a twelve month high of $122.45. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $117.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $114.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.74. The firm has a market cap of $4.35 billion, a PE ratio of 23.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.48.

CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.75). CoreSite Realty had a net margin of 13.82% and a return on equity of 24.19%. The business had revenue of $142.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.85 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.28 EPS. CoreSite Realty’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4.1%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 27th. CoreSite Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 96.44%.

In other news, CAO Mark R. Jones sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.79, for a total transaction of $80,842.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,632 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,577,183.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Brian Warren sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.56, for a total value of $217,120.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 24,406 shares in the company, valued at $2,649,515.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 806,504 shares of company stock worth $89,305,107. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CoreSite Realty by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,907,508 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $450,027,000 after purchasing an additional 30,895 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CoreSite Realty by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,131,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $130,257,000 after purchasing an additional 52,400 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of CoreSite Realty by 888.7% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 955,548 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $110,050,000 after purchasing an additional 858,903 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of CoreSite Realty by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 807,275 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $92,974,000 after purchasing an additional 44,131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of CoreSite Realty by 67.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 724,196 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $83,406,000 after purchasing an additional 292,526 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.62% of the company’s stock.

About CoreSite Realty

CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR) delivers secure, reliable, high-performance data center and interconnection solutions to a growing customer ecosystem across eight key North American markets. More than 1,350 of the world's leading enterprises, network operators, cloud providers, and supporting service providers choose CoreSite to connect, protect and optimize their performance-sensitive data, applications and computing workloads.

