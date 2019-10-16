Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Macerich Co (NYSE:MAC)

Macerich Co (NYSE:MAC) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q4 2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Macerich in a report issued on Monday, October 14th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Petersen now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $1.00 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.99. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Macerich’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.91 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.00 EPS and Q3 2021 earnings at $0.93 EPS.

MAC has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Macerich from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, August 26th. Citigroup cut their price target on Macerich from $34.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 27th. SunTrust Banks cut their price target on Macerich from $43.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Barclays set a $33.00 price target on Macerich and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Macerich from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.19.

NYSE:MAC opened at $27.39 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.99. Macerich has a 1 year low of $27.11 and a 1 year high of $53.61. The company has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.11, a P/E/G ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.77.

Macerich (NYSE:MAC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.02. Macerich had a return on equity of 3.49% and a net margin of 11.59%. The business had revenue of $227.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $213.18 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.96 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Macerich by 3.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,554,457 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $688,368,000 after buying an additional 711,878 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its stake in Macerich by 105.1% during the second quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 13,228,878 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $443,035,000 after buying an additional 6,780,378 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Macerich by 1.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,691,318 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $391,543,000 after buying an additional 123,293 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Macerich by 3.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,021,660 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $268,645,000 after buying an additional 257,575 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Macerich by 4.2% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,989,870 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $234,091,000 after buying an additional 278,524 shares during the period.

In other Macerich news, CEO Hern Thomas E. O acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $28.02 per share, with a total value of $140,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kenneth Volk acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $30.43 per share, with a total value of $91,290.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 39,424 shares of company stock valued at $1,192,094 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

Macerich, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust, which focuses on the acquisition, leasing, management, development and redevelopment of regional malls throughout the United States. Macerich currently owns 51 million square feet of real estate consisting primarily of interests in 47 regional shopping centers.

