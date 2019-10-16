JCDecaux (EPA:DEC) Given a €30.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank set a €30.00 ($34.88) price objective on JCDecaux (EPA:DEC) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays set a €26.00 ($30.23) price target on shares of JCDecaux and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €25.00 ($29.07) price target on shares of JCDecaux and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a €34.00 ($39.53) price target on shares of JCDecaux and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. JCDecaux currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €29.38 ($34.16).

DEC stock opened at €22.32 ($25.95) on Tuesday. JCDecaux has a 1 year low of €27.02 ($31.42) and a 1 year high of €36.90 ($42.91). The company has a 50-day moving average of €24.52.

JCDecaux SA engages in outdoor advertising activities worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Street Furniture, Transport, and Billboard. The Street Furniture segment is involved in advertising in shopping malls; renting street furniture; selling and renting equipment; and the provision of cleaning, maintenance, and other services.

