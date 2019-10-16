Jane Street Group LLC Purchases New Stake in Rosehill Resources Inc (NASDAQ:ROSE)

Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rosehill Resources Inc (NASDAQ:ROSE) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 25,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $94,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned 0.06% of Rosehill Resources at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Rosehill Resources by 68.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 407,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,507,000 after buying an additional 166,032 shares during the period. A.R.T. Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Rosehill Resources in the 2nd quarter worth about $68,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Rosehill Resources by 304.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 458,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,696,000 after purchasing an additional 345,043 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in Rosehill Resources by 43.7% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 87,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 26,704 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Rosehill Resources by 25.2% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 52,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 10,535 shares during the last quarter. 11.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ROSE stock opened at $1.48 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.44. Rosehill Resources Inc has a fifty-two week low of $1.29 and a fifty-two week high of $6.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.90. The firm has a market cap of $65.06 million, a P/E ratio of 7.05 and a beta of 3.66.

Rosehill Resources (NASDAQ:ROSE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.90) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.94). The company had revenue of $69.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.78 million. Rosehill Resources had a net margin of 7.70% and a return on equity of 88.56%. As a group, research analysts expect that Rosehill Resources Inc will post -0.13 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on ROSE shares. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Rosehill Resources in a research report on Sunday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Rosehill Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. ValuEngine raised Rosehill Resources from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Seaport Global Securities lowered Rosehill Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Rosehill Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.63.

In related news, Director Harry Quarls acquired 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.49 per share, with a total value of $37,250.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 177,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $264,117.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders have bought 41,300 shares of company stock worth $62,595 and have sold 4,781 shares worth $9,338. Corporate insiders own 80.30% of the company’s stock.

Rosehill Resources Company Profile

Rosehill Resources Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of unconventional oil and associated liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin. As of December 31, 2018, its portfolio included 67 gross operated producing horizontal wells in the Northern Delaware Basin and 4 gross operated producing horizontal wells in the Southern Delaware Basin; and working interests in approximately 6,665 gross acres in the Northern Delaware Basin and 9,219 gross acres in the Southern Delaware Basin, as well as 513 gross operated and 53 non-operated potential horizontal drilling locations in the Northern and Southern Delaware Basin.

