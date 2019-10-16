Jane Street Group LLC Makes New $127,000 Investment in Eastman Kodak (NYSE:KODK)

Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Eastman Kodak (NYSE:KODK) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 53,024 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $127,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Eastman Kodak by 37.4% in the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 20,712 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 5,643 shares in the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Eastman Kodak in the second quarter worth $59,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in Eastman Kodak in the second quarter worth $191,000. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC bought a new stake in Eastman Kodak in the second quarter worth $196,000. Finally, Eidelman Virant Capital bought a new stake in Eastman Kodak in the second quarter worth $72,000. 50.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded Eastman Kodak from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th.

Eastman Kodak stock opened at $2.47 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.48. Eastman Kodak has a 12 month low of $1.87 and a 12 month high of $4.44.

Eastman Kodak (NYSE:KODK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The technology company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $307.00 million for the quarter. Eastman Kodak had a net margin of 14.77% and a negative return on equity of 10.99%.

In other Eastman Kodak news, Chairman James V. Continenza purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.12 per share, with a total value of $42,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Philippe D. Katz purchased 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.07 per share, for a total transaction of $82,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,100. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 163,250 shares of company stock worth $337,188. Corporate insiders own 19.10% of the company’s stock.

Eastman Kodak Company Profile

Eastman Kodak Company provides hardware, software, consumables, and services to customers in the graphic arts, commercial print, publishing, electronic displays, entertainment and commercial films, and consumer products markets worldwide. The company operates in six segments: Print Systems, Enterprise Inkjet Systems, Software and Solutions, Consumer and Film, Advanced Materials and 3D Printing Technology, and Eastman Business Park.

