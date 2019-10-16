Jane Street Group LLC Has $117,000 Holdings in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:MDRX)

Jane Street Group LLC lessened its position in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:MDRX) by 29.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,034 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 4,269 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions were worth $117,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Sun Life Financial INC acquired a new stake in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $57,000.

Get Allscripts Healthcare Solutions alerts:

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions stock opened at $10.52 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.13, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.39. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc has a 52-week low of $8.54 and a 52-week high of $14.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (NASDAQ:MDRX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The software maker reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $444.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $449.03 million. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions had a return on equity of 6.17% and a net margin of 9.85%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.18 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc will post 0.48 EPS for the current year.

MDRX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in a report on Friday, August 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in a report on Thursday, September 26th. They set a “hold” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and set a $11.50 price target on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in a report on Sunday, August 11th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.19.

About Allscripts Healthcare Solutions

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc provides information technology solutions and services to healthcare organizations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers electronic health records (EHR), connectivity, private cloud hosting, outsourcing, analytics, patient engagement, clinical decision support, and population health management solutions.

Further Reading: How to find the components of the quick ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allscripts Healthcare Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.