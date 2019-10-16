Jane Street Group LLC Buys Shares of 11,640 BANCO BRADESCO/S (NYSE:BBDO)

Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in BANCO BRADESCO/S (NYSE:BBDO) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 11,640 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $101,000.

Separately, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in BANCO BRADESCO/S by 401.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 169,847 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,513,000 after acquiring an additional 135,998 shares during the period. 0.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE BBDO opened at $7.71 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $7.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. BANCO BRADESCO/S has a 52 week low of $6.22 and a 52 week high of $9.48. The company has a market capitalization of $60.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.62 and a beta of 0.93.

BANCO BRADESCO/S (NYSE:BBDO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 26th. The bank reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter. BANCO BRADESCO/S had a return on equity of 19.01% and a net margin of 16.16%. The firm had revenue of $8.62 billion for the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 3rd will be paid a $0.0042 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 2nd.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded BANCO BRADESCO/S from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st.

BANCO BRADESCO/S Company Profile

Banco Bradesco SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to individuals, corporates, and businesses in Brazil and internationally. It operates through two segments, Banking and Insurance. The company accepts checking and savings accounts, demand deposits, time deposits, and interbank deposits.

