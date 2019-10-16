Jane Street Group LLC Acquires Shares of 19,083 Entercom Communications Corp. (NYSE:ETM)

Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Entercom Communications Corp. (NYSE:ETM) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 19,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $111,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Entercom Communications by 6.2% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,286,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,017,000 after acquiring an additional 712,338 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Entercom Communications by 3.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,412,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,193,000 after acquiring an additional 368,199 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Entercom Communications by 1.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,103,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,799,000 after acquiring an additional 173,332 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in shares of Entercom Communications by 1.1% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 7,369,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,743,000 after acquiring an additional 76,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marathon Asset Management LLP grew its stake in shares of Entercom Communications by 1.9% in the second quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP now owns 3,666,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,256,000 after acquiring an additional 69,142 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.88% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Richard J. Schmaeling acquired 55,676 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.61 per share, with a total value of $200,990.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have purchased 69,726 shares of company stock valued at $248,613 in the last ninety days. 14.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ETM opened at $3.32 on Wednesday. Entercom Communications Corp. has a twelve month low of $2.94 and a twelve month high of $8.04. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $470.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.32.

Entercom Communications (NYSE:ETM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.09). Entercom Communications had a positive return on equity of 7.96% and a negative net margin of 21.69%. The firm had revenue of $380.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $386.57 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.01 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Entercom Communications Corp. will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Entercom Communications from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on shares of Entercom Communications in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $4.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Entercom Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, B. Riley set a $6.00 price target on shares of Entercom Communications and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.66.

Entercom Communications Profile

Entercom Communications Corp., a media and entertainment company, engages in radio broadcasting business in the United States. 3 The company owns and operates radio stations in various formats, such as news, sports, talk, classic rock, urban, adult contemporary, alternative, country, and others. As of February 11, 2019, it had a portfolio of approximately 235 radio stations, digital platforms, and live events.

