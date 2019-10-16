James River Group Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:JRVR) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

James River Group Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:JRVR) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 591,200 shares, a growth of 10.6% from the August 30th total of 534,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 176,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.3 days. Currently, 2.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. 6 Meridian lifted its holdings in shares of James River Group by 1.7% in the second quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 17,884 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $839,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of James River Group by 3.8% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 9,822 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $461,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of James River Group by 0.9% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 46,789 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,194,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of James River Group by 177.0% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 651 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of James River Group by 3.8% in the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 13,663 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $641,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. 97.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get James River Group alerts:

JRVR traded up $0.28 on Wednesday, hitting $37.08. 328,064 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 162,492. James River Group has a 12 month low of $34.08 and a 12 month high of $52.18. The business has a 50-day moving average of $47.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.91 and a beta of 0.50.

James River Group (NASDAQ:JRVR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The insurance provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.02. James River Group had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 10.62%. The business had revenue of $220.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $218.10 million. Equities research analysts expect that James River Group will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.24%. James River Group’s dividend payout ratio is 51.50%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on JRVR shares. SunTrust Banks cut shares of James River Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. B. Riley cut shares of James River Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. BidaskClub cut shares of James River Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of James River Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of James River Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. James River Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.00.

About James River Group

James River Group Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides specialty insurance and reinsurance services in the United States. Its Excess and Surplus Lines segment underwrites liability and property insurance on an excess and surplus commercial lines basis in all states and the District of Columbia.

Featured Article: If I purchase shares through a brokerage account, am I the holder of record?

Receive News & Ratings for James River Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for James River Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.