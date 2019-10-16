James L. Klein Sells 1,914 Shares of Qorvo Inc (NASDAQ:QRVO) Stock

Qorvo Inc (NASDAQ:QRVO) VP James L. Klein sold 1,914 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.70, for a total value of $148,717.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 49,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,865,808.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

QRVO traded down $0.77 on Wednesday, reaching $79.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,017,604 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,349,680. The stock has a market cap of $9.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.09. Qorvo Inc has a 1 year low of $54.74 and a 1 year high of $79.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 3.44 and a quick ratio of 2.30. The business’s 50 day moving average is $74.72 and its 200 day moving average is $71.28.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $775.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $738.98 million. Qorvo had a return on equity of 15.77% and a net margin of 6.39%. Qorvo’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.96 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Qorvo Inc will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of QRVO. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in Qorvo in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in Qorvo during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new position in Qorvo during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new position in Qorvo during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Griffin Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Qorvo during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. 91.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

QRVO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Qorvo from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Qorvo in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Benchmark initiated coverage on Qorvo in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. UBS Group increased their target price on Qorvo from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Craig Hallum reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 target price (up previously from $75.00) on shares of Qorvo in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.14.

Qorvo Company Profile

Qorvo, Inc provides radio frequency (RF) solutions and technologies for mobile device, infrastructure, and defense and aerospace applications worldwide. It operates through Mobile Products (MP) and Infrastructure and Defense Products (IDP) segments. The MP segment offers cellular RF and WiFi solutions, bulk acoustic wave (BAW) and surface acoustic wave (SAW) filters, power amplifiers (PAs), low noise amplifiers (LNAs), switches, multi-band PAs and transmit modules, RF power management integrated circuits, diversity receive modules, antenna switch modules, antenna tuning and control solutions, modules incorporating PAs and duplexers, and modules incorporating switches, PAs, and duplexers.

