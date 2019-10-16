JAKKS Pacific (NASDAQ:JAKK) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.84

JAKKS Pacific, Inc. (NASDAQ:JAKK) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.84 and traded as high as $0.81. JAKKS Pacific shares last traded at $0.81, with a volume of 600 shares traded.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group set a $1.00 price objective on shares of JAKKS Pacific and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.17 million, a PE ratio of -0.62 and a beta of 1.37.

JAKKS Pacific (NASDAQ:JAKK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.83) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $95.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.10 million. JAKKS Pacific had a negative return on equity of 109.42% and a negative net margin of 7.34%. On average, analysts forecast that JAKKS Pacific, Inc. will post -1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in JAKKS Pacific stock. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of JAKKS Pacific, Inc. (NASDAQ:JAKK) by 65.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,592,655 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,021,015 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 9.71% of JAKKS Pacific worth $1,815,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.26% of the company’s stock.

JAKKS Pacific Company Profile (NASDAQ:JAKK)

JAKKS Pacific, Inc develops, produces, and markets consumer products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: U.S. and Canada, International, and Halloween. It offers action figures and accessories, such as licensed characters; toy vehicles and accessories; dolls and accessories, including small, large, fashion, and baby dolls based on licenses, as well as infant and pre-school products; private label products; and foot-to-floor ride-on products, inflatable environments, tents, and wagons.

