Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGX) Trading Down 5%

Jaguar Health Inc (NASDAQ:JAGX) traded down 5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $0.70 and last traded at $0.67, 326,693 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 70% from the average session volume of 1,096,455 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.70.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Jaguar Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. HC Wainwright set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Jaguar Health and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on shares of Jaguar Health in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Jaguar Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.59 million, a PE ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 0.77.

Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($9.09) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($5.61) by ($3.48). Jaguar Health had a negative net margin of 727.27% and a negative return on equity of 698.61%. The business had revenue of $1.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.05 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Jaguar Health Inc will post -5.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Jaguar Health news, Director James J. Bochnowski bought 180,582 shares of Jaguar Health stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.00 per share, with a total value of $361,164.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.81% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Jaguar Health Company Profile (NASDAQ:JAGX)

Jaguar Health, Inc, a commercial stage natural-products pharmaceuticals company, focuses on developing gastrointestinal products for human prescription use and animals worldwide. The company, through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Napo Pharmaceuticals, Inc, focuses on developing and commercializing proprietary human gastrointestinal pharmaceuticals for the global marketplace from plants used traditionally in rainforest areas.

