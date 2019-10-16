Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC Trims Holdings in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC trimmed its position in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,777 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 184 shares during the quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $415,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ross Stores in the first quarter worth $191,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in Ross Stores by 4.1% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,170,464 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $108,970,000 after purchasing an additional 45,713 shares during the period. Accident Compensation Corp purchased a new stake in Ross Stores in the first quarter worth $205,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in Ross Stores in the first quarter worth $326,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in Ross Stores by 17.9% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 868,185 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $80,828,000 after purchasing an additional 131,730 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.83% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Barbara Rentler sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.01, for a total transaction of $2,750,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider James S. Fassio sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.66, for a total value of $1,629,900.00. Insiders have sold a total of 65,000 shares of company stock worth $7,056,650 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

ROST opened at $111.94 on Wednesday. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 12-month low of $75.91 and a 12-month high of $113.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $108.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $102.06. The company has a market capitalization of $40.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.28, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.84.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The apparel retailer reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.02. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 49.21% and a net margin of 10.46%. The business had revenue of $3.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.04 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 4.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 12th were given a dividend of $0.255 per share. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 11th. Ross Stores’s payout ratio is 23.94%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on Ross Stores from $103.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. ValuEngine lowered Ross Stores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $100.00 target price on Ross Stores and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Guggenheim set a $120.00 target price on Ross Stores and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lowered Ross Stores from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $102.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.11.

Ross Stores Profile

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands. Its stores primarily offers apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

