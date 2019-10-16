Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC Buys New Shares in PagSeguro Digital Ltd (NYSE:PAGS)

Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in PagSeguro Digital Ltd (NYSE:PAGS) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 6,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $302,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Intellectus Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 1.9% in the third quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 36,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,698,000 after buying an additional 675 shares during the period. Hartwell J M Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital in the third quarter valued at about $222,000. Provida Pension Fund Administrator bought a new stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital in the second quarter valued at about $140,000. Natixis lifted its stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 186.7% in the second quarter. Natixis now owns 112,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,392,000 after buying an additional 73,403 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital in the second quarter valued at about $3,343,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.77% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PAGS opened at $40.60 on Wednesday. PagSeguro Digital Ltd has a 12-month low of $17.02 and a 12-month high of $53.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.97 billion, a PE ratio of 46.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $47.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.14.

PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.01. PagSeguro Digital had a net margin of 23.12% and a return on equity of 18.82%. The firm had revenue of $354.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $332.31 million. Equities research analysts expect that PagSeguro Digital Ltd will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PAGS has been the subject of several research reports. ValuEngine cut shares of PagSeguro Digital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of PagSeguro Digital in a research report on Friday, June 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $41.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $65.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PagSeguro Digital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. PagSeguro Digital has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.00.

PagSeguro Digital Company Profile

PagSeguro Digital Ltd. provides financial technology solutions and services for micro-merchants, and small and medium-sized businesses in Brazil and internationally. The company's products and services include PagSeguro Ecosystem, an end-to-end digital ecosystem that operates as a closed loop where its clients are able to address their primary day to day financial needs, including receiving and spending funds, and managing and growing their businesses; and Free PagSeguro digital account, which centralizes various cash-in options, functionalities, services, and cash-out options in a single ecosystem.

