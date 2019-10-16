Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 4,305 FMC Corp (NYSE:FMC)

Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in FMC Corp (NYSE:FMC) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,305 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $377,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in shares of FMC by 754.1% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 316 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of FMC by 51.4% in the second quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 383 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of FMC in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Advantage Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of FMC by 248.2% in the third quarter. Advantage Investment Management LLC now owns 397 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in shares of FMC by 91.2% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 457 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. 89.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get FMC alerts:

NYSE FMC opened at $83.04 on Wednesday. FMC Corp has a 52-week low of $69.36 and a 52-week high of $92.13. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.27. The company has a market capitalization of $10.92 billion, a PE ratio of 13.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.46.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.03. FMC had a net margin of 10.65% and a return on equity of 27.33%. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.78 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that FMC Corp will post 5.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 17th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. FMC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.44%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of FMC from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $87.00 to $103.00 in a report on Friday, August 9th. Nomura increased their target price on shares of FMC from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on shares of FMC to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of FMC from $97.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a $100.00 target price on shares of FMC and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. FMC presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.93.

In related news, CEO Pierre R. Brondeau sold 196,466 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.90, for a total transaction of $17,465,827.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 368,778 shares in the company, valued at $32,784,364.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Nicholas Pfeiffer sold 9,218 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.88, for a total transaction of $837,731.84. Following the sale, the insider now owns 17,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,609,121.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 228,074 shares of company stock valued at $20,314,853 in the last 90 days. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

FMC Company Profile

FMC Corporation, a diversified chemical company, provides solutions, applications, and products for the agricultural, consumer, and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, FMC Agricultural Solutions and FMC Lithium. The FMC Agricultural Solutions segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals, including insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides that are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

Recommended Story: What is the 52-week high/low?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FMC Corp (NYSE:FMC).

Receive News & Ratings for FMC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FMC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.