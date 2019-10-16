Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Jack in the Box from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on shares of Jack in the Box from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Wedbush upgraded shares of Jack in the Box from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $105.00 in a report on Friday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Jack in the Box from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Jack in the Box in a report on Monday, July 29th. They issued a sell rating and a $69.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $92.92.

NASDAQ:JACK opened at $87.61 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.12, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.28. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.77. Jack in the Box has a twelve month low of $70.77 and a twelve month high of $93.12.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The restaurant operator reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $222.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $220.44 million. Jack in the Box had a net margin of 9.78% and a negative return on equity of 18.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.00 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Jack in the Box will post 4.36 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Leonard A. Comma sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total value of $276,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 180,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,610,784. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Leonard A. Comma sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.10, for a total transaction of $1,291,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 204,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,611,927.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,080 shares of company stock worth $3,614,820 in the last quarter. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JACK. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Jack in the Box by 794.0% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 23,137 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,875,000 after purchasing an additional 20,549 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Jack in the Box by 87.3% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,506 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its position in shares of Jack in the Box by 89.5% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 7,401 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $602,000 after purchasing an additional 3,496 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jack in the Box in the 2nd quarter worth about $324,000. Finally, 6 Meridian increased its position in shares of Jack in the Box by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 6,178 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $503,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter.

Jack in the Box Company Profile

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants. As of March 19, 2019, it operated and franchised approximately 2,200 Jack in the Box restaurants in 21 states and Guam. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

