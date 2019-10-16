J B Hunt Transport Services Inc (NASDAQ:JBHT) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.26

J B Hunt Transport Services Inc (NASDAQ:JBHT) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, October 14th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 8th will be given a dividend of 0.26 per share by the transportation company on Friday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 7th.

J B Hunt Transport Services has increased its dividend by an average of 4.6% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 15 years. J B Hunt Transport Services has a dividend payout ratio of 19.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect J B Hunt Transport Services to earn $6.12 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 17.0%.

J B Hunt Transport Services stock opened at $111.60 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $110.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $99.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. J B Hunt Transport Services has a 12 month low of $83.64 and a 12 month high of $116.27. The stock has a market cap of $11.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.14.

J B Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 15th. The transportation company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.45 by ($0.05). J B Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 5.33% and a return on equity of 29.35%. The business had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.47 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that J B Hunt Transport Services will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on JBHT. ValuEngine lowered shares of J B Hunt Transport Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Citigroup set a $120.00 target price on shares of J B Hunt Transport Services and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Loop Capital lowered shares of J B Hunt Transport Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded shares of J B Hunt Transport Services from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $124.00 to $119.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of J B Hunt Transport Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $121.00 to $96.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. J B Hunt Transport Services presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $109.24.

In related news, CFO David G. Mee sold 6,141 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.82, for a total value of $637,558.62. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 117,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,177,151.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Darren P. Field sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.07, for a total transaction of $118,884.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $806,826.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 83,126 shares of company stock worth $8,971,721. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides surface transportation and delivery services in the continental United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates in four segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), and Truckload (JBT).

