Itau Corpbanca (NYSE:ITCB) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $12.12

Itau Corpbanca (NYSE:ITCB) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $12.12 and traded as high as $11.33. Itau Corpbanca shares last traded at $11.24, with a volume of 2,241 shares changing hands.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Itau Corpbanca from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

Get Itau Corpbanca alerts:

The company has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.25 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46.

Itau Corpbanca (NYSE:ITCB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The bank reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $442.28 million during the quarter. Itau Corpbanca had a net margin of 7.11% and a return on equity of 5.04%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Itau Corpbanca stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Itau Corpbanca (NYSE:ITCB) by 19.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 13,144 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 2,118 shares during the quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP’s holdings in Itau Corpbanca were worth $164,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 0.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Itau Corpbanca Company Profile (NYSE:ITCB)

Itaú CorpBanca provides wholesale and retail banking services. The company offers checking and savings accounts, as well as accepts demand and time deposits; and provides commercial loans, mortgage loans, and consumer loans. It also offers financial advisory, mutual fund management, insurance brokerage, and securities brokerage services; trust portfolio management services, including investment trust management, administration, security, real estate trusts, and fund administration; court and out-of-court collections services for loans; and Internet and mobile banking services.

Recommended Story: Producer Price Index (PPI)

Receive News & Ratings for Itau Corpbanca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Itau Corpbanca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.